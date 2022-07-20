Aroostook County Students That Made UMPI Dean’s List For 2022

The University of Maine-Presque Isle has released the Dean's List for the Spring semester of 2022. In total, 469 students made the Spring 2022 Dean's list with many of those from towns in Aroostook County.

Congratulations to the following Aroostook County residents on making the Dean's list:

Ashland: Danielle Boyles, Amber Angie Chasse, Hailee Jo Cunningham, Morgan B. Doughty, Hannah Lea Elland, Marissa R. Michalka, and Jill M. Wardwell

Blaine: Marissa B. Anthony, Gracie Paige Giberson, Lane Bryant Grass, and Caleb Johnny

Bridgewater: Malachi Rickey Fitzherbert and Mitch John Grass

Caribou: Brevin David Barnes, Carter Morris Belanger, Brendan D. Blackstone, Livia G. Bouchard, Lindsey Elizabeth Boutot, Abbie Caron, Alyssa Sue Harrington, Emma Johnston, Tara L. King, Emilee Jean-Marie Lothrop, Logan Bradley Lusardi, Dylan Jacob Marrero, Molly Dee McCrossin, Krista Rose Michaud, Madsie Miller, Jackie Morrow, Monique A. Nadeau, Wanda L. Osgood, Jacob Oneil Ouellette, Chris Matthew Parent, Ali Christine Pictou, Nate Robert Pitre, Sean Sadler, Tricia Marie Salo, Hope Anna Shea, Kimberlee Dae Susi, Megan L. Tucker, Ashley Jane Violette, and Karlee J. Willett

Castle Hill: Anna Ruth Rollins

Connor Township: Caragan A. Haney and Elizabeth A. Hanning

Crystal: Melissa Mae MacLaren

Danforth: Reece P. Carter and Carrie Lynn Oliver

Dyer Brook: Lacy J. Boisvert

Easton: Kathleen Leslie Haney and Grady Keith McKeough

Fort Fairfield: Emma Lee Edgecomb, Jonathan Ray Guimond, Kristyn Hatfield, Brandy L. Osterblom, Joshua Kevin Peers, Hunter R. Perkins, and Nate Reynolds

Fort Kent: Des Marie Dumais and Madison Meg Saucier

Frenchville: Lexi Rena Albert and Kelly Marie Pelletier

Hodgdon: Mary Aubryn Hewett, Renee Sweeney, and Martha Elizabeth Wilson

Houlton: Heidi Lynn Coleman, Taylor E. Cowan, Kaitie Gilmour, Gabriella M. Guiod, Addy M. Mooers, Nick Perfitt, Kiersten Tuttle, and Tim James Strong Youngfellow

Island Falls: Corrina Elizabeth Pelletier

Limerick: Cassie Morrell

Limestone: Marissa Lee Brouette and Taylor Faye LaBreck

Littleton: Jasmine Marie Rockwell

Ludlow: Leah Catherine Codrey

Mapleton: Heath Aaron Bartley, Maddie Buzza, Griffin P. Guerrette, Laini Huston, Callie Morgan Rogers, and Anna Marie Trombley

Mars Hill: Kayla Cote, Jacki Ann Gillen, Delaney Marie Grass, Maia B. Hess, Mersaydez Johnston, Lillie Elizabeth Mahan, and Jennifer M. McKeen

Monticello: Tara Chalene Chaloux and Logan Tapley

New Canada: Mason Hampton McBreairty

Patten: Aly Morgan Barylski, Jordyn Gardner, John McNally, and Emma Kathleen McNally

Perham: Elizabeth Bouchard

Presque Isle: James Franklin Anderson, Hattie E. Bubar, Drew P. Cameron, Kacie Jo Chapman, Miranda D. Cole, Karoline Jayne Dillenbeck, Belen Dougherty, Preston L. Gibson, Sophia Claire Gibson, Kamryn Dawn Gilmour, Ricky Alphonse Goupille, Claire M. Hemphill, Gavin Hemphill, Jonah Gregory Hudson, Serena LeeAnn Lufkin, Chess Sierra-Lynne MacArthur, Sophia L. Maile, Monica Lanae McLaughlin, Abby Michaud, Derik Stephan Michaud, Lizzy Nadeau, Derrick Jonathan Payne, Savannah Rae Rodriguez, Peter Nathanial Rogers, Autumn D. Saucier, Julia Rose Sherman, Jacob David Sjoberg, Belle R. Thibault, Chelsey Renee Trombley, Ella S. Underwood, Jamie Lynn Walsh, Caleb Anthony Wheaton, and Abbie Yarema

Stacyville: Holly Beth Brown

Van Buren: Danielle Dorr, Emma Nicole LaJoie, Peter Robert LaPlante, and Tiffany Morrow

Washburn: Kyleigh Emma Bray, Kyli Farley, Lila McCrum, Steven N. Nader, Reed M. Plummer, Paul Stanley Tardie III, Bree Nicole Turner, Meg S. Wells, Samantha White, and Noah White

Westfield: Caleb Ames and Rachel L. Ayotte

Woodland: Makenzie Conroy, Destiny Cora-Lea Skidgel, and Zakkary Tracy