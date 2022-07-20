Aroostook County Students That Made UMPI Dean’s List For 2022
The University of Maine-Presque Isle has released the Dean's List for the Spring semester of 2022. In total, 469 students made the Spring 2022 Dean's list with many of those from towns in Aroostook County.
Congratulations to the following Aroostook County residents on making the Dean's list:
Ashland: Danielle Boyles, Amber Angie Chasse, Hailee Jo Cunningham, Morgan B. Doughty, Hannah Lea Elland, Marissa R. Michalka, and Jill M. Wardwell
Blaine: Marissa B. Anthony, Gracie Paige Giberson, Lane Bryant Grass, and Caleb Johnny
Bridgewater: Malachi Rickey Fitzherbert and Mitch John Grass
Caribou: Brevin David Barnes, Carter Morris Belanger, Brendan D. Blackstone, Livia G. Bouchard, Lindsey Elizabeth Boutot, Abbie Caron, Alyssa Sue Harrington, Emma Johnston, Tara L. King, Emilee Jean-Marie Lothrop, Logan Bradley Lusardi, Dylan Jacob Marrero, Molly Dee McCrossin, Krista Rose Michaud, Madsie Miller, Jackie Morrow, Monique A. Nadeau, Wanda L. Osgood, Jacob Oneil Ouellette, Chris Matthew Parent, Ali Christine Pictou, Nate Robert Pitre, Sean Sadler, Tricia Marie Salo, Hope Anna Shea, Kimberlee Dae Susi, Megan L. Tucker, Ashley Jane Violette, and Karlee J. Willett
Castle Hill: Anna Ruth Rollins
Connor Township: Caragan A. Haney and Elizabeth A. Hanning
Crystal: Melissa Mae MacLaren
Danforth: Reece P. Carter and Carrie Lynn Oliver
Dyer Brook: Lacy J. Boisvert
Easton: Kathleen Leslie Haney and Grady Keith McKeough
Fort Fairfield: Emma Lee Edgecomb, Jonathan Ray Guimond, Kristyn Hatfield, Brandy L. Osterblom, Joshua Kevin Peers, Hunter R. Perkins, and Nate Reynolds
Fort Kent: Des Marie Dumais and Madison Meg Saucier
Frenchville: Lexi Rena Albert and Kelly Marie Pelletier
Hodgdon: Mary Aubryn Hewett, Renee Sweeney, and Martha Elizabeth Wilson
Houlton: Heidi Lynn Coleman, Taylor E. Cowan, Kaitie Gilmour, Gabriella M. Guiod, Addy M. Mooers, Nick Perfitt, Kiersten Tuttle, and Tim James Strong Youngfellow
Island Falls: Corrina Elizabeth Pelletier
Limerick: Cassie Morrell
Limestone: Marissa Lee Brouette and Taylor Faye LaBreck
Littleton: Jasmine Marie Rockwell
Ludlow: Leah Catherine Codrey
Mapleton: Heath Aaron Bartley, Maddie Buzza, Griffin P. Guerrette, Laini Huston, Callie Morgan Rogers, and Anna Marie Trombley
Mars Hill: Kayla Cote, Jacki Ann Gillen, Delaney Marie Grass, Maia B. Hess, Mersaydez Johnston, Lillie Elizabeth Mahan, and Jennifer M. McKeen
Monticello: Tara Chalene Chaloux and Logan Tapley
New Canada: Mason Hampton McBreairty
Patten: Aly Morgan Barylski, Jordyn Gardner, John McNally, and Emma Kathleen McNally
Perham: Elizabeth Bouchard
Presque Isle: James Franklin Anderson, Hattie E. Bubar, Drew P. Cameron, Kacie Jo Chapman, Miranda D. Cole, Karoline Jayne Dillenbeck, Belen Dougherty, Preston L. Gibson, Sophia Claire Gibson, Kamryn Dawn Gilmour, Ricky Alphonse Goupille, Claire M. Hemphill, Gavin Hemphill, Jonah Gregory Hudson, Serena LeeAnn Lufkin, Chess Sierra-Lynne MacArthur, Sophia L. Maile, Monica Lanae McLaughlin, Abby Michaud, Derik Stephan Michaud, Lizzy Nadeau, Derrick Jonathan Payne, Savannah Rae Rodriguez, Peter Nathanial Rogers, Autumn D. Saucier, Julia Rose Sherman, Jacob David Sjoberg, Belle R. Thibault, Chelsey Renee Trombley, Ella S. Underwood, Jamie Lynn Walsh, Caleb Anthony Wheaton, and Abbie Yarema
Stacyville: Holly Beth Brown
Van Buren: Danielle Dorr, Emma Nicole LaJoie, Peter Robert LaPlante, and Tiffany Morrow
Washburn: Kyleigh Emma Bray, Kyli Farley, Lila McCrum, Steven N. Nader, Reed M. Plummer, Paul Stanley Tardie III, Bree Nicole Turner, Meg S. Wells, Samantha White, and Noah White
Westfield: Caleb Ames and Rachel L. Ayotte
Woodland: Makenzie Conroy, Destiny Cora-Lea Skidgel, and Zakkary Tracy