Aroostook County Students That Made UMPI Dean’s List For 2022

UMPI

The University of Maine-Presque Isle has released the Dean's List for the Spring semester of 2022. In total, 469 students made the Spring 2022 Dean's list with many of those from towns in Aroostook County.  

Congratulations to the following Aroostook County residents on making the Dean's list: 

Ashland: Danielle Boyles, Amber Angie Chasse, Hailee Jo Cunningham, Morgan B. Doughty, Hannah Lea Elland, Marissa R. Michalka, and Jill M. Wardwell 

Blaine: Marissa B. Anthony, Gracie Paige Giberson, Lane Bryant Grass, and Caleb Johnny 

Bridgewater: Malachi Rickey Fitzherbert and Mitch John Grass 

Caribou: Brevin David Barnes, Carter Morris Belanger, Brendan D. Blackstone, Livia G. Bouchard, Lindsey Elizabeth Boutot, Abbie Caron, Alyssa Sue Harrington, Emma Johnston, Tara L. King, Emilee Jean-Marie Lothrop, Logan Bradley Lusardi, Dylan Jacob Marrero, Molly Dee McCrossin, Krista Rose Michaud, Madsie Miller, Jackie Morrow, Monique A. Nadeau, Wanda L. Osgood, Jacob Oneil Ouellette, Chris Matthew Parent, Ali Christine Pictou, Nate Robert Pitre, Sean Sadler, Tricia Marie Salo, Hope Anna Shea, Kimberlee Dae Susi, Megan L. Tucker, Ashley Jane Violette, and Karlee J. Willett 

Castle Hill: Anna Ruth Rollins 

Connor Township: Caragan A. Haney and Elizabeth A. Hanning   

Crystal: Melissa Mae MacLaren 

Danforth: Reece P. Carter and Carrie Lynn Oliver 

Dyer Brook: Lacy J. Boisvert 

Easton: Kathleen Leslie Haney and Grady Keith McKeough 

Fort Fairfield: Emma Lee Edgecomb, Jonathan Ray Guimond, Kristyn Hatfield, Brandy L. Osterblom, Joshua Kevin Peers, Hunter R. Perkins, and Nate Reynolds 

Fort Kent: Des Marie Dumais and Madison Meg Saucier 

Frenchville: Lexi Rena Albert and Kelly Marie Pelletier 

Hodgdon: Mary Aubryn Hewett, Renee Sweeney, and Martha Elizabeth Wilson 

Houlton: Heidi Lynn Coleman, Taylor E. Cowan, Kaitie Gilmour, Gabriella M. Guiod, Addy M. Mooers, Nick Perfitt, Kiersten Tuttle, and Tim James Strong Youngfellow 

Island Falls: Corrina Elizabeth Pelletier 

Limerick: Cassie Morrell 

Limestone: Marissa Lee Brouette and Taylor Faye LaBreck 

Littleton: Jasmine Marie Rockwell  

Ludlow: Leah Catherine Codrey 

Mapleton: Heath Aaron Bartley, Maddie Buzza, Griffin P. Guerrette, Laini Huston, Callie Morgan Rogers, and Anna Marie Trombley 

Mars Hill: Kayla Cote, Jacki Ann Gillen, Delaney Marie Grass, Maia B. Hess, Mersaydez Johnston, Lillie Elizabeth Mahan, and Jennifer M. McKeen 

Monticello: Tara Chalene Chaloux and Logan Tapley 

New Canada: Mason Hampton McBreairty 

Patten: Aly Morgan Barylski, Jordyn Gardner, John McNally, and Emma Kathleen McNally 

Perham: Elizabeth Bouchard 

Presque Isle: James Franklin Anderson, Hattie E. Bubar, Drew P. Cameron, Kacie Jo Chapman, Miranda D. Cole, Karoline Jayne Dillenbeck, Belen Dougherty, Preston L. Gibson, Sophia Claire Gibson, Kamryn Dawn Gilmour, Ricky Alphonse Goupille, Claire M. Hemphill, Gavin Hemphill, Jonah Gregory Hudson, Serena LeeAnn Lufkin, Chess Sierra-Lynne MacArthur, Sophia L. Maile, Monica Lanae McLaughlin, Abby Michaud, Derik Stephan Michaud, Lizzy Nadeau, Derrick Jonathan Payne, Savannah Rae Rodriguez, Peter Nathanial Rogers, Autumn D. Saucier, Julia Rose Sherman, Jacob David Sjoberg, Belle R. Thibault, Chelsey Renee Trombley, Ella S. Underwood, Jamie Lynn Walsh, Caleb Anthony Wheaton, and Abbie Yarema 

Stacyville: Holly Beth Brown 

Van Buren: Danielle Dorr, Emma Nicole LaJoie, Peter Robert LaPlante, and Tiffany Morrow 

Washburn: Kyleigh Emma Bray, Kyli Farley, Lila McCrum, Steven N. Nader, Reed M. Plummer, Paul Stanley Tardie III, Bree Nicole Turner, Meg S. Wells, Samantha White, and Noah White 

Westfield: Caleb Ames and Rachel L. Ayotte 

Woodland: Makenzie Conroy, Destiny Cora-Lea Skidgel, and Zakkary Tracy

