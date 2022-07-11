Northern Maine Community College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Northern Maine Community College Spring 2022 Dean&#8217;s List

Northern Maine Community College has announced the Dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. NMCC recognizes students that achieve at least a 3.2 GPA for the semester, and high honors for those with a GPA of 3.85 or higher. 

Students are listed by town in alphabetical order. Those with an asterisk (*) are students with a 3.85 GPA or above. Congratulations to the following students 

Ashland: Dante Urato 

Baileyville: Ian Howland 

Blaine: Amanda Pickance, Brandon Wright 

Bradley: Gage Smith 

Bridgewater: Rebekah Brady, Samantha Kearney, Simon Livesey 

Caribou: Rebecca Book*, Dann Cyr, Dylan Cyr, Danielle Greenier, Mason Huck*, Hailie Jalbert*, Mallory Martin, Megan Ouellette, Danielle Poisson, Darren Pye*, Carter Quist, Allison Schwartz, Damon Underwood 

Caswell: Morgan Fuller 

Clinton: Devin Harriet 

Cushing: Nicholas Wall 

Danforth: Isaac Crone 

East Millinocket: Kyle Sperrey 

Easton: John Anderson, Kassidi Hanson*, Josh White 

Fort Fairfield: Avery Cormier 

Fort Kent: Mika Greaux, Arcilla Jeffers-Guney 

Frenchville: Barbara Robbins 

Greene: Eli Charles 

Gregg Settlement (CA): Drew Weston 

Hodgdon: Seth Tapley* 

Houlton: Kari Hersom*, Gwendolyn Parsons*, Jennifer Remington, Elizabeth Ward 

Jay: Dylan Hinkley 

Leeds: Cailyn Ouellette* 

Lewiston: David Williams 

Limestone: Allison Leonard 

Linneus: Ruth McEwen, Sierra Merritt 

Madawaska: Kyle Gleason*, Kurtis Kelly 

Mapleton: Ryan Ashby*, Eric Brown, Kayla Williams*, Taylor Williams* 

Mars Hill: Liddia Collins, Emma Fletcher, Kooper Kinney 

Medway: Lacey Lee 

Oakfield: Madison Cummings 

Patterson (NJ): Jervis Dunn 

Patten: Caleb Giles 

Perham: Charlie Hobbs* 

Presque Isle: Nicole Adams, Macie Bartley, Kassaundra Belk, Braille Brigham*, Emily Dubay*, Fred Dutton, Olivia Guertin, Cassandra Halvorson*, Alyssa Hewitt, Alexis Howlett, Craig Lincoln, Danielle Mathis*, Noah Reese, Sydney Robichaud*, Noah Roy, Pamela Sherman*, Lauren Shubelka, Jacob Smith, Gage Young 

Saint Agatha: Brittany Ouellette, Danielle Roy 

Saint David: Christina Ouellette, Landen Ouellette, Jacob Vereneau 

Waldoboro: Chloe Harvey 

Washburn: Raegyn Chavez*, Benton Plante, Trinity Saucier-Pellicer 

Westfield: Nathan Hull* 

Windham: Ethan March 

Woodland: Matthew McCormack 

Part Time Students 

Amity: Francis Sullivan* 

Ashland: Donah Rafford, Tara Peterson* 

Bairsville (CA): Deborah Jean-Francois 

Bowdoinham: Colt Carter* 

Brookton: Anne-Marie Clough* 

Caribou: Angela Fuller*, Christina Zell*, Daniel Amero, Debra Gallagher*, Derrick Ouellette, Geneva Jones, Jadecyn Borges*, Matthew Anderson*, Owen Martin* 

Danforth: Kaleb Hagerty 

Dixfield: Jacob Chow 

Easton: Amanda Lake, Jonathan Kimball*, Jovelyn LaTour* 

Edgecomb: Rebecca Taylor 

Fort Fairfield: Andrew Coiley*, Andrew Levesque, Deanna Prothero, Donna-Lee Thebodeau, Rebecca Merry*, Shannon Hoose* 

Fort Kent: Jessica Potila, Kayla Pinette 

Hodgdon: Austin Winslow, Carey Suitter, Darcelle Tidd*, Stephanie Scott 

Houlton: Danielle Carter*, Heidi Fitzpatrick, Kelly Brown* 

Limestone: Amelia Roy, Grace Leavitt, Jennifer Crump Estep 

Linneus: Leah Mckissick* 

Ludlow: Grace Malone 

Madawaska: Joshua Morneault, Sarah Hebert* 

Mapleton: Isaac Clark*, Tori Kazoroski*, Karla Williams 

Mars Hill: Loren King 

New Sweden: Adam Plourde 

Perth Andover (CA): Rachel Rossignol 

Presque Isle: Morgan Barrows*, Briana Gilson*, Carly Murray, Cory Richardson*, Joshua Bradstreet, Kasey Blue, Kristen Harris*, Nichol Archer 

Swans Island: Kimberly Banks 

Van Buren: Erica Ouellette 

Washburn: Desiree Baker, Eric Graham, Marie O’Brien, Selena Craw* 

Wells: Travis Adjutant 

Westfield: Austin Hanson, Paige Beaulieu 

Weston: Emily Bubar 

Woodland: Melissa Dahlgren, Stephanie Larsen

