Northern Maine Community College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Northern Maine Community College has announced the Dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. NMCC recognizes students that achieve at least a 3.2 GPA for the semester, and high honors for those with a GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Students are listed by town in alphabetical order. Those with an asterisk (*) are students with a 3.85 GPA or above. Congratulations to the following students

Ashland: Dante Urato

Baileyville: Ian Howland

Blaine: Amanda Pickance, Brandon Wright

Bradley: Gage Smith

Bridgewater: Rebekah Brady, Samantha Kearney, Simon Livesey

Caribou: Rebecca Book*, Dann Cyr, Dylan Cyr, Danielle Greenier, Mason Huck*, Hailie Jalbert*, Mallory Martin, Megan Ouellette, Danielle Poisson, Darren Pye*, Carter Quist, Allison Schwartz, Damon Underwood

Caswell: Morgan Fuller

Clinton: Devin Harriet

Cushing: Nicholas Wall

Danforth: Isaac Crone

East Millinocket: Kyle Sperrey

Easton: John Anderson, Kassidi Hanson*, Josh White

Fort Fairfield: Avery Cormier

Fort Kent: Mika Greaux, Arcilla Jeffers-Guney

Frenchville: Barbara Robbins

Greene: Eli Charles

Gregg Settlement (CA): Drew Weston

Hodgdon: Seth Tapley*

Houlton: Kari Hersom*, Gwendolyn Parsons*, Jennifer Remington, Elizabeth Ward

Jay: Dylan Hinkley

Leeds: Cailyn Ouellette*

Lewiston: David Williams

Limestone: Allison Leonard

Linneus: Ruth McEwen, Sierra Merritt

Madawaska: Kyle Gleason*, Kurtis Kelly

Mapleton: Ryan Ashby*, Eric Brown, Kayla Williams*, Taylor Williams*

Mars Hill: Liddia Collins, Emma Fletcher, Kooper Kinney

Medway: Lacey Lee

Oakfield: Madison Cummings

Patterson (NJ): Jervis Dunn

Patten: Caleb Giles

Perham: Charlie Hobbs*

Presque Isle: Nicole Adams, Macie Bartley, Kassaundra Belk, Braille Brigham*, Emily Dubay*, Fred Dutton, Olivia Guertin, Cassandra Halvorson*, Alyssa Hewitt, Alexis Howlett, Craig Lincoln, Danielle Mathis*, Noah Reese, Sydney Robichaud*, Noah Roy, Pamela Sherman*, Lauren Shubelka, Jacob Smith, Gage Young

Saint Agatha: Brittany Ouellette, Danielle Roy

Saint David: Christina Ouellette, Landen Ouellette, Jacob Vereneau

Waldoboro: Chloe Harvey

Washburn: Raegyn Chavez*, Benton Plante, Trinity Saucier-Pellicer

Westfield: Nathan Hull*

Windham: Ethan March

Woodland: Matthew McCormack

Part Time Students

Amity: Francis Sullivan*

Ashland: Donah Rafford, Tara Peterson*

Bairsville (CA): Deborah Jean-Francois

Bowdoinham: Colt Carter*

Brookton: Anne-Marie Clough*

Caribou: Angela Fuller*, Christina Zell*, Daniel Amero, Debra Gallagher*, Derrick Ouellette, Geneva Jones, Jadecyn Borges*, Matthew Anderson*, Owen Martin*

Danforth: Kaleb Hagerty

Dixfield: Jacob Chow

Easton: Amanda Lake, Jonathan Kimball*, Jovelyn LaTour*

Edgecomb: Rebecca Taylor

Fort Fairfield: Andrew Coiley*, Andrew Levesque, Deanna Prothero, Donna-Lee Thebodeau, Rebecca Merry*, Shannon Hoose*

Fort Kent: Jessica Potila, Kayla Pinette

Hodgdon: Austin Winslow, Carey Suitter, Darcelle Tidd*, Stephanie Scott

Houlton: Danielle Carter*, Heidi Fitzpatrick, Kelly Brown*

Limestone: Amelia Roy, Grace Leavitt, Jennifer Crump Estep

Linneus: Leah Mckissick*

Ludlow: Grace Malone

Madawaska: Joshua Morneault, Sarah Hebert*

Mapleton: Isaac Clark*, Tori Kazoroski*, Karla Williams

Mars Hill: Loren King

New Sweden: Adam Plourde

Perth Andover (CA): Rachel Rossignol

Presque Isle: Morgan Barrows*, Briana Gilson*, Carly Murray, Cory Richardson*, Joshua Bradstreet, Kasey Blue, Kristen Harris*, Nichol Archer

Swans Island: Kimberly Banks

Van Buren: Erica Ouellette

Washburn: Desiree Baker, Eric Graham, Marie O’Brien, Selena Craw*

Wells: Travis Adjutant

Westfield: Austin Hanson, Paige Beaulieu

Weston: Emily Bubar

Woodland: Melissa Dahlgren, Stephanie Larsen

