Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced

Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future

In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Principal Jamie Selfridge announced that sophomore Sophia Garcia has been chosen as Caribou High School's 2022 Student of the Month. Garcia is a New Sweden native and is being recognized for leading a balanced and community-oriented life. CHS students of the month are chosen based on academic excellence, extra-curricular involvement, and being a good citizen in the community.

Garcia will be featured online and in the school

Sophia will now be featured on the school's website as well as in the school for her student of the month honor. Students that are nominated by faculty or staff, must meet several components of the criteria developed. The standards set by the committee means that students of the month are leaders in the school and the community.

Congratulations to Sophia Garcia, Caribou High School Student of the Month for October 2022.

