Students From Aroostook County On UMaine Spring 22 Dean’s List

Black Bears from The County Excelling in Classroom

The State's flagship University, the University of Maine at Orono has announced the Dean's list for the spring semester of 2022. Several students from Aroostook County made the most recent Dean's list as they work towards their degrees.

Keep with it...

Many students are on summer break while others are chipping away at their credit hours by taking summer semester courses. The students on the Spring 2022 Dean's list are listed in alphabetical order of their hometown. Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County:  

Ashland 

Graham Berry 

Lucy Slattery 

Blaine 

Jimmy Hotham 

Lizzy Hotham 

Bridgewater 

Brayden Bradbury 

Caribou 

Alec Cyr 

Andre Daigle 

Noah Frost 

Nickolas Guerrette 

Ronald Guerrette 

Brennan Poitras, Chrissy Skidgel 

Cary Plantation 

Grace Graham 

Dyer Brook 

Wyatt Harthorne 

Fort Kent 

Hannah Daigle 

Apurba Kaphle 

Matt Marston 

Larry Nadeau 

Ellie Ouellette 

Reece Voisine 

Frenchville 

Sarah Lavertu 

Haynesville 

Mikyla Howland 

Hodgdon 

Nicholas Sherman 

Houlton 

Alyssa Abbotoni 

Gabe Fitzpatrick 

Keegan Gentle 

Ryder Graham 

Jillian Haggerty 

Dina Koretsky 

Sydney Lorom 

Dominic Miller 

Elizabeth Phillips 

Tessa Solomon 

Island Falls 

Abby Stevens 

Linneus 

Autumn Ganzel 

Littleton 

Catherine Hovda,  

Annika Nicholas 

Madawaska 

Alex Bourgoin 

Matthew Cyr 

Alex Daigle 

Ben Hebert 

Keri Hebert 

Isabelle Jandreau 

Justin Pelletier 

Mapleton 

Dustin Alward 

Katelyn Amero 

Paige McHatten 

Adam Paterson 

Mars Hill 

Sydney Garrison 

Brooke Howlett 

Monticello 

Kristen Brewer 

New Canada 

Jonny Blanchette 

New Sweden 

Austin Findlen 

Oakfield 

Shelby Lewis 

James Squires 

Presque Isle 

Felicia Blackstone 

Libby Boone 

Hana Boucher 

Courtney Harding 

Kenzie Hayes 

Branden Hebert 

Morgan Ireland 

Alexandra Koretsky 

Sophia Lambert 

Jasmine LeClair 

Ian MacKinnon 

Conner Michaud 

Rebecca Rider 

Alaina Sperrey 

Eleanor St Peter 

Everett Zuras 

Holden Zuras 

Saint David 

Donna Morin 

Sinclair 

Dorothy Harris 

Wade 

Aaron Macek 

Wallagrass 

Lacy Pelletier 

Washburn 

Jaida Beaulieu 

Garrett Morneault 

Victoria Savoy 

