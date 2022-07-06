Students From Aroostook County On UMaine Spring 22 Dean’s List
Black Bears from The County Excelling in Classroom
The State's flagship University, the University of Maine at Orono has announced the Dean's list for the spring semester of 2022. Several students from Aroostook County made the most recent Dean's list as they work towards their degrees.
Keep with it...
Many students are on summer break while others are chipping away at their credit hours by taking summer semester courses. The students on the Spring 2022 Dean's list are listed in alphabetical order of their hometown. Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County:
Ashland
Graham Berry
Lucy Slattery
Blaine
Jimmy Hotham
Lizzy Hotham
Bridgewater
Brayden Bradbury
Caribou
Alec Cyr
Andre Daigle
Noah Frost
Nickolas Guerrette
Ronald Guerrette
Brennan Poitras, Chrissy Skidgel
Cary Plantation
Grace Graham
Dyer Brook
Wyatt Harthorne
Fort Kent
Hannah Daigle
Apurba Kaphle
Matt Marston
Larry Nadeau
Ellie Ouellette
Reece Voisine
Frenchville
Sarah Lavertu
Haynesville
Mikyla Howland
Hodgdon
Nicholas Sherman
Houlton
Alyssa Abbotoni
Gabe Fitzpatrick
Keegan Gentle
Ryder Graham
Jillian Haggerty
Dina Koretsky
Sydney Lorom
Dominic Miller
Elizabeth Phillips
Tessa Solomon
Island Falls
Abby Stevens
Linneus
Autumn Ganzel
Littleton
Catherine Hovda,
Annika Nicholas
Madawaska
Alex Bourgoin
Matthew Cyr
Alex Daigle
Ben Hebert
Keri Hebert
Isabelle Jandreau
Justin Pelletier
Mapleton
Dustin Alward
Katelyn Amero
Paige McHatten
Adam Paterson
Mars Hill
Sydney Garrison
Brooke Howlett
Monticello
Kristen Brewer
New Canada
Jonny Blanchette
New Sweden
Austin Findlen
Oakfield
Shelby Lewis
James Squires
Presque Isle
Felicia Blackstone
Libby Boone
Hana Boucher
Courtney Harding
Kenzie Hayes
Branden Hebert
Morgan Ireland
Alexandra Koretsky
Sophia Lambert
Jasmine LeClair
Ian MacKinnon
Conner Michaud
Rebecca Rider
Alaina Sperrey
Eleanor St Peter
Everett Zuras
Holden Zuras
Saint David
Donna Morin
Sinclair
Dorothy Harris
Wade
Aaron Macek
Wallagrass
Lacy Pelletier
Washburn
Jaida Beaulieu
Garrett Morneault
Victoria Savoy