First Quarter Honor Roll For Central Aroostook Jr/Sr HS Released

MSAD #42 Q1 Honor Roll

The first quarter of the school year is behind many students and teachers as we are now "back to normal” for most in The County. Central Aroostook Jr./Sr High School in Mars Hill recently released the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.

Students in grades 7-12 were given the classification of making honors, high honors, or highest honors depending on the grade point average. Congratulations to the following students named to the first quarter academic honor roll.

Grade 7 Honors

Jude Bell

Camden Burlock

William Copperthwaite

Kaelynn Cullins

Jayda Dumond

Dawson Goff

Sadie Hallett

Grady Kingsbury

Madeline Shaw

Danica Taylor

Grade 7 High Honors

Elizabeth Allen

Austin Burtt

Cooper Ford

Parker Miscue

Leanna Honeycutt

Aidan Kinney

Aubrie Pierce

Mercedes Plaud

Kaley Whitman

Benjamin Woodworth

Grade 7 Highest Honors

Grady Kinney

Sophie Scott

Grade 8 Honors

Agis Clark

Maxwell Couture

Mackenzie Davis

Bruce Mason

Abrianna McDonald

Libbi Smith

Brandon Whitman

William Young

Grade 8 High Honors

Maddilyn Atkinson

Lilly Burtt

Jahleel Joseph

Kellen McCrum

Dylan McKeen

Rebecca O'Leary

Stevi Pierce

Rachel Rolon

Grade 8 Highest Honors

Sophia Bradstreet

Lilly Brewer

Jack Hentosh

Charlie Pierce

William Whited

Grade 9 Honors

Kiah Albert

Caden Bell

Blake LaChance

Dominick Shorey

Dayton Taylor

Myleigh Waugh

Destiny Wood

Grade 9 High Honors

Elijah Barnes

Alana Cote

Savannah Hallett

Abigail Howlett

Victoria McCrum

Grade 9 Highest Honors

Harleigh Allen

Isabelle Anthony

Ella Gagne

Hannah Shaw

Grade 10 Honors

Olivia Blanchard

Taylor Burtt

Jamison Fulton

Keith Giberson

Isaac Gillen

Joshua Kearney

Brinleigh Kingsbury

Caroline Thomas

Charlie Wilson

Grade 10 High Honors

Reed Birmingham

Lily Clair

Cassie Codrey

Millie Couture

Riley Crawford

Chase Henderson

Trace Kinney

Reese Marston

Julia Pierce

Steven Price

Braden Scott

Jonah Tweede

Grade 11 Honors

Wyatt Allen

Kristen Butler

Hunter Clark

Emma Giberson

Cody Hayes

Kale Kinney

Abram McCrum

Riley Pierce

Grade 11 High Honors

Kassidy Blackstone

Allisa Burtt

Hayden Dumond

Ira Fletcher

Abigail Haines

Caleb Howlett

William Sargent

Cierra White

Grade 11 Highest Honors

Skylynn Tilley

Grade 12 Honors

William Anthony

Landon Bell

Hailey Brewer

Ryder Brewer

Kaitlyn Carvell

Hunter Charette

John Coffin

Malachai Couture

Liam Shaw

Grade 12 High Honors

Josephine Boyce

Kenyan Campbell

Emily Crandall

Calleigh Crawford

Mya Frost

McKenzie Honeycutt

Anna Kilcollins

Lane McCrum

Grade 12 Highest Honors

Gracie Bailey

Nickie Deschaine

Kira Fitzherbert

Mallory Kingsbury

Delaney McKeen

Frankie Pierce

Riley Prince