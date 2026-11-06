PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — For the past decade, Aroostook County residents have shown what can happen when a community comes together to help its neighbors. This November, that tradition continues as the 10th Annual High Five Turkey Drive returns for two days of giving ahead of Thanksgiving.

Townsquare Media, alongside the Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) and United Way of Aroostook, is inviting residents and local businesses to help make the holiday season a little brighter for families throughout the County.

The mission is simple: collect donations that help local food pantries provide Thanksgiving meals to families who need a little extra support.

Two Days, Two Locations, One Great Cause

This year's High Five Turkey Drive will make stops in Presque Isle and Houlton, giving communities two opportunities to take part.

Thursday, November 12

Star City IGA , Presque Isle

, Presque Isle 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, November 13

County Tractor , 708 North Street, Houlton

, 708 North Street, Houlton 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you're stopping by on your lunch break, heading out to do some shopping, or making a special trip to donate, every contribution helps support the effort.

A Little Help Can Make a Big Difference

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and gathering around the table. But for some households, putting together a holiday meal can be difficult, especially with the everyday expenses that families already face.

That's where the High Five Turkey Drive comes in.

Community members are encouraged to contribute cash donations, grocery store gift cards, turkeys, or other food donations to support local families through area food pantries.

One of the most important parts of this annual tradition is its local impact. Contributions help support the communities right here in Aroostook County, allowing local organizations to assist families during the Thanksgiving season.

You don't need to make a large donation to make a difference. When individuals, families, and businesses all pitch in, those contributions add up.

Ten Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Reaching a 10-year milestone is something worth celebrating, but the real success of the High Five Turkey Drive has always been the people behind it.

From the local businesses that open their doors to the volunteers who lend a hand, and the countless residents who make donations year after year, this event is a reminder of the generosity found throughout Aroostook County.

For ten years, that generosity has helped make Thanksgiving a little easier for families across the region.

And with another holiday season approaching, there's an opportunity to keep that tradition going.

Join Us November 12 and 13

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and consider making a donation during this year's High Five Turkey Drive.

Stop by Star City IGA in Presque Isle on Thursday, November 12, or County Tractor in Houlton on Friday, November 13.

Follow along with 101.9 The Rock, Q96.1, and Big Country 96.9 for coverage of this year's effort.

After ten years, the message remains the same: when Aroostook County comes together, we can make a meaningful difference for our neighbors.

The 10th Annual High Five Turkey Drive is proudly supported by Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) and United Way of Aroostook, working alongside Townsquare Media to support local food pantries and families this Thanksgiving.