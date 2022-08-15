The County Open and Mars Hill Open Results From The Weekend

The weather was near perfect this past weekend for golf and two local courses held tournaments with cash prizes and bragging rights for the year up for grabs. Many tournaments are left on the schedule for the remainder of this year so it's not too late to step up your competitiveness on the course. Mars Hill Country Club hosted the Mars Hill Open and Va Jo Wa Golf Course in Island Falls, hosted The County Open scramble. The County Open held an individual tournament on Saturday, played at the Houlton Golf Club.

Mars Hill Open Results

A two-day, play your own ball format was played at the Mars Hill Open which played on Saturday and Sunday. Top scorers from Saturday were regrouped and played in the final groups to tee off on Sunday. Adam Metzler's opening round –2 under par 70 gave him a one-shot lead going into the final 18 holes on Sunday. Ralph Michaud and Reynold Brown each shot –1 under 71 on Saturday and Lance Bernier fired and even-par 72.

Metzler closes strong

Adam Metzler kept his foot on the gas and shot a –1 under 71 during his final round, -3 under overall, which led him to winning the 2022 Mars Hill Open. Bernier finished second in the Men's gross division with a +1 overall score for the weekend, and Michaud took third place at +2 for the weekend. Reynold Brown and Metzler tied for the Men's net division with Ken Dimick winning the senior's gross division. Bill Crandall won the Men's senior net division during this year's Mars Hill Open.

Houlton Golf Club Day One

Day one of the County Open at Houlton Golf Club handed out several prizes to winners in men's and women's divisions. Taking the individual categories at the 2022 County Open day one was as follows: Men's A Division Gross: 1st Place Lance Lancaster (71) 2nd Place Troy Adams (72) 3rd Place Scott Walker (75). Men's A Division Net: 1st Place Jerry York, 2nd Place Porter Gervais, 3rd Place Mike Flemming.

Women's A Division Gross: 1st Place Misty Marino 2nd Place Harriet Gray, 3rd Place Sue Waite-York. Women's A Division Net: 1st Place Pam Mailman, 2nd Place Sarah Howland.

Men's B Division Gross: 1st Place Kevin Tuttle, 2nd Place Randy Lincoln, 3rd Place Greg Palmer Jr. Men's B Division Net: 1st Place Greg Palmer Sr. 2nd Place David Tuttle Jr. 3rd Place Terry Lincoln.

Men's C Division Gross: 1st Place Cliff Urquhart, 2nd Place Andy Savage, 3rd Place Jimmy Weston. Men's C Division Net: 1st Place Ryan Bushey, 2nd Place Ben Lynds, 3rd Place Bruce Currie.

Day Two Scramble at Va Jo Wa

Scramble Gross: 1st Place team of Cliff Urquhart, Matt Day, Dylan Kingsbury, and Sam Henderson. They know this wasn't a basketball tournament, right? 2nd Place team of Brandon McCarthy, Nick Cullen, Travis Dyer, and high handicapper Tim Carlson. 3rd place team of Scot Walker, Ethan Walker, Warren Walker, and Steve Merry. 4th place team of Porter Gervais, Josh McGuire, Dylan Flewelling, and Ben Lynds.

Scramble Net: 1st place team of Adam Derosier, Kevin Derosier, Joe McAuliffe, and Lauren McAuliffe. 2nd place team of Darren Crane, Tom Horton, Peter Stanley, and Harold Flewelling. 3rd place team of Jeremy Tarr, Josh Bennett, Tim O'Donnell, and Jared Tapley. 4th place team of Garth Townsend, Tim Prescott, Tracy Townsend, and Phil Desmond.