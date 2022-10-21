The County Friday & Saturday High School Soccer Playoff Schedule

The high school soccer playoffs begin with the preliminary round being played on Friday and Saturday. Aroostook County is well represented with teams making the playoffs in Class B, C, and D.

Eleven teams from Aroostook County will be involved in nine of the preliminary games on Friday and Saturday. Win or go home is now the theme as teams take the fields in hopes of capturing the State Championship.

Friday's schedule will be full with one game being played on Saturday. Good luck to all players and coaches.

Class D Girls Schedule

Today in Class D girls’ the #9 Fort Fairfield Tigers will play at #8 Bangor Christian at 2:00 pm. The #10 Easton Bears will play at 2:00 pm against the #7 Woodland Dragons in Baileyville. The MSSM Penguins finished in the #11 spot, and will travel to Madawaska to take on the #6 Owls at 4:00 pm. The #12 Shead Tigers will make the long trip up to Mars Hill, to play #5 Central Aroostook at 4:00 pm. Wisdom/Van Buren, Ashland, and Hodgdon girls’ teams all received a bye and will wait for their quarterfinal games on Tuesday.

Class D Boys Schedule

The #6 team made up of the Wisdom/Van Buren co-op will host #11 Woodland of Baileyville at 2:00 pm on Friday. At 3:00 pm the #12 MSSM Penguins will play at #5 Penobscot Valley (PVHS). Beginning at the same time will be a clash between the #13 Hodgdon Hawks and #4 Schenck Wolverines. The game of the day could be played at 6:00 pm in Easton, when the #7 Bears host the #10 Katahdin Cougars. The two teams played each other on Monday, with Easton escaping with a narrow 1-0 victory. Madawaska and Fort Fairfield have byes and will wait for the quarterfinal matchups.

Saturday's Lone Game

The Class B north boys' playoffs will kick off with the #8 Caribou Vikings will host #9 Old Town at 2:00 pm on Saturday.

