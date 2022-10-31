Houlton Girls & Fort Kent Boys Advance To Northern Maine Finals

The boys’ and girls’ high school soccer playoffs semifinal round continued on Saturday and two more teams from Aroostook County have advanced to the Northern Maine Finals.

Class C Girls

The undefeated and #3 Houlton Shires traveled to Pitsfield to play #2 Maine Central Institute, who was also undefeated on the regular season. This game was scoreless in the first half with the teams finding few opportunities to score.

MCI took at 1-0 lead in the second half but Houlton responded and the teams’ two defenses stepped up many times. At the end of regulation, the game was tied Houlton 1 MCI 1. Two fifteen-minute overtime sessions were played. The postseason rules state that the first team that scores in overtime wins, otherwise known as a golden goal. Through two overtimes the game remained tied at one goal apiece.

This game would go to penalty kicks. Each team selects 5 players to take a penalty kick, alternating teams taking turns. If teams remain tied after the first round of pk's then each team selects 5 new players to take kicks in round 2. This continues until a team wins a round.

In the second round of penalty kicks, Houlton defeated MCI 3-2 and advance to the Class C North Girls Final on Wednesday night. They will play Bucksport in Presque Isle at 6:30 pm.

Class C Boys

The Fort Kent Warriors boys’ team is the defending Class C North champions are were looking to advance to Wednesday's game to defend their title. Fort Kent defeated GSA in the quarterfinal round 4-2. Saturday, they hosted Mt. View, in a rematch from last year's semifinal game.

This game was tight to start, but Fort Kent found holes in the Mt. View defense they were able to expose in time. The Warriors pressure led to them gaining a 4-0 lead and the defense would not surrender a goal. Fort Kent will play Washington Academy in Presque Isle at 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Other County Action

The Presque Isle girls traveled to Old Town to take on the Coyotes in the Class B North semifinals. This game was tied 1-1 going into halftime. Old Town added a goal in the second half and withstood the Presque Isle attacks. Old Town wins by a final of 2-1.

The Fort Kent Warriors girls’ team fell to the Bucksport Bucks by a score of 4-2. Bucksport will play Houlton for the Class C Northern Maine Championship.