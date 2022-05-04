Southern Aroostook Tops Fort Fairfield 11-1; Recap and Pictures

Tigers and Warriors Class D North Matchup

The Fort Fairfield Tigers baseball team played their first game of the season on Tuesday in Dyer Brook against the Southern Aroostook Warriors.

A very young but talented Tigers Team

Fort Fairfield is a young team this year and were taking the field shorthanded, missing 3 starters for various reasons. Southern Aroostook came into the game 0-1 after an opening season loss to Hodgdon last week.

6-Run Inning Sparks the Warriors offense

Southern Aroostook put 2 runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning, the first of which came when Andrew Lewis lined a single to left field. The Warriors would see their biggest offensive inning come in the third when they plated 6 runs. Hunter Burpee drove in 2 runs on a line drive double to left field. Fort Fairfield scored a run in the top of the third when Joel Cormier drove in Josh Gill on a sacrafice fly.

Stats provided by GameChanger App

Trafton Russell and Burpee would each drive in runs in the fourth inning to stretch the Southern Aroostook lead to 11-1. Hunter Burpee finished 3-3 on the day, with Camden Porter, Andrew Lewis and Russell adding multiple hits for Southern Aroostook. Camden Porter pitched the complete game for the Warriors giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out 6 Tigers batters. Elijah Lyons pitched for the Tigers and had one of the two hits for Fort Fairfield, and Cayden Ala went 1-2 at the plate.

On Deck:

Fort Fairfield is now 0-1 and is scheduled to play Hodgdon on Wednesday, however all games are likely to be postponed due to the rain. The Tigers are scheduled to travel to play Katahdin on Saturday. Southern Aroostook is slated to play Washburn/Easton on Wednesday, and the Warriors travel to play Van Buren on Friday. Thank you to Jan Vose Photography for the photos from the game.

