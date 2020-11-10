Return To Stay-at-home Order Not Imminent In Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Public health officials say Maine is not planning to return to stay-at-home orders at the moment despite a rise in coronavirus cases around the state.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Monday the state is in the midst of implementing new safety measures put in place by Gov. Janet Mills last week.

Those include a requirement to wear a face covering in all public settings, regardless of the ability to socially distance.

Lambrew said “nothing is off the table” to stop the spread of the virus, but a return to the stay-at-home order Mills issued in the spring is not currently planned.