Red Sox’s Season on the Brink After Losing to Blue Jays 13-1 on Sunday

The Boston Red Sox's season is on the brink after losing to the Blue Jays 13-1 on Sunday, and being swept in the 3-game series. The Red Sox have now lost 7 of their last 8 games, dating back to July 29th

The Red Sox who began the series 2 games out of the Wild Card spot, are now 5.0 games back, with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees in between them and the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox were forced to go with an "opener" and bullpen game again, because of the lack of pitching. Brennan Bernadino started for the 6th time this season and held the Blue Jays scoreless, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

Chris Murphy came on and lasted 2.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

From there, things went from bad to worse. Mauricio Llovera gave up 5 runs in 1.1 innings. Richard Bleier allowed a run in 2.1 innings and Nick Robertson, recalled from Worcester, allowed a run in 1 inning. The bullpen was so decimated that the Red Sox turned to position player Pablo Reyes to pitch the 9th. He allowed a hit, walking 2.

Alex Verdugo who was benched on Saturday was 3-4, with 3 singles.

Triston Casas was 1-3 with a 414 foot solo home run in the 4th inning.

Rafael Devers was 1-2 with a double.

Boston opens a 4-game series at home on Monday night with the Kansas City Royals. The pre-game begins at 6:10 and the 1st pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game in Downeast Maine on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.