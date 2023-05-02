Red Sox Win on Verdugo Walk-Off 6-5

Verdugo's homer was his 2nd career walk-off homer and major league leading 3rd walk-off RBI this season. He finished the night 2-5 with a double to go with the homer.. Corey Kluber started on the mound and went 5.1 innings, allowing 5 hits aqd 3 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 4. He retired 11 of the last 15 batters he faced, after allowing a 3-run homer to Bo Bichette in the 2nd inning. Bichette ended the night 5-5. Emmanuel Valdez hit his 1st career homer, a 2-run shot in the 6th inning.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with a RBI double in the 1st inning.

Brennan Bernardino came on and recorded the final 2 outs in the 6th inning. Chris Martin, newly reinstated from the Injured List, pitched the 7th inning, allowing 2 hits, but holding the Blue Jays scoreless.

Josh Winckowski picked up the win and is now 2-0. He pitched the 8th and 9th innngs, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned.

Boston is now 2 games over .500 at 16-14. They play Toronto Tuesday night, with Tanner Houck scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.