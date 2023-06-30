Red Sox Waste Brilliant Pitching Performance by Brayan Bello Falling to Marlins 2-0

The Boston Red Sox wasted a brilliant pitching performance by Brayan Bello, falling to the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Thursday night. The loss was the Red Sox 5th in a row and drops them 2 games below .500 at 40-42.

Bello took a no-hitter into the 8th inning. He allowed 2 singles in the top of the 8th inning, before being relieved. He ended up with the loss as 1 of the runners scored. He struck out 5 and walked just 1.

Boston managed only 4 hits on the night. In their last 8 games they're just hitting .184 going 42-228. They have scored just 11 runs over those 8 games.

Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers, Adam Duvall and Kike Hernandez each had a single.

It was the 1st time since September 17th, 2022 that Boston didn't have an extra base hit at Fenway.

Connor Wong threw out 1 of 2 baserunners. He's now thrown out 4 of the last 6 would-be basestealers and is tied for 2nd in the majors with 15 runners caught stealing.(15-40)

Boston will play 3 games in Toronto Friday-Sunday before being off on Monday.

Friday night's pregame starts at 6:07 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:07 p.m.