Red Sox to Release Schedule Monday Night July 6th [PHOTOS]

The Boston Red Sox will release their 60 game regular season schedule Monday night, July 6th. The schedule will be released at 6 p.m. on the MLB Network.

The regular season is scheduled to start July 24th or 25th. The Red Sox will play 40 games against AL East opponents (New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays) and 20 games against NL East Teams (Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins)

We will have the schedule once it is released tonight. You can hear all 60 regular season games on WDEA AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and on WOZI 101.9 in Aroostook County.

Meanwhile the Boston Red Sox have made changes to Fenway Park to promote social distancing.