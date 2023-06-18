Red Sox Take Game 1 of Sunday’s Day/Night Doubleheader 6-2

The Boston Red Sox took Game 1 of Sunday's Day/Night Doubleheader beating the New York Yankees 6-2, on Father's Day. The win was Boston's 3rd in-a-row.

Boston is now 3-0 when wearing the yellow Nike City Connect Uniforms and 12-2 since the start of 2002!

Kaleb Ort, called up to replace Tanner Houck who went on the disabled list after being struck in the face Friday, started and went 2.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. It was his 1st professional start.

Chris Murphy came on and went 2.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 3.

Nick Pivetta picked up the win, evening his record at 4-4. He went 3.0 scoreless innings, retiring all 9 batters he faced, striking out 4.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double and drove in a run.

Justin Turner was 2-5 with a double and drove in a run.

Rafael Devers was 1-3 with a double, and drove in a run.

Adam Duvall was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Connor Wong was 1-4 with a double and drove in a run,

Masataka Yoshida was 1-4 with a triple.

Boston and New York will play the night game Sunday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game Downeast on AM 1370 and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock!