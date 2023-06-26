Red Sox Strikeout 10 times Fall to White Sox 4-1

The Boston Red Sox struck out 10 times on Sunday, falling to the Chicago White Sox 4-1. The White Sox took the series, winning 2 of the 3 games. Boston struck out 38 times in the 3 game series.

On Sunday, Boston managed only 5 hits. Adam Duvall had 2 of them, hitting a pair of doubles.

Justin Turner, Kike Hernandez and Jarren Duran had Boston's other hits.

On the mound, Kutter Crawford went 6.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1, allowing 2 home runs.

Brennan Bernadino pitched 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 2. Kaleb Ort retired the final 2 batters in the 8th, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Boston is off on Monday. The Red Sox return home for a quick 3 game series starting on Tuesday against the Florida Marlins. Pregame Tuesday night starts at 6:10 p.m, with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.