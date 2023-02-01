Red Sox Spring Training Truck Heads from Fenway Friday February 3

Friday will be the coldest temperatures in years, with temperatures falling to 10 to 15 below zero, and wind chills making the temperature feel like 50 below. It's the perfect day for the Red Sox Spring Training Truck to head to Florida and remind us that Red Sox Spring Training games on WDEA will begin on Saturday, February 25th!

We plan on broadcasting 31 Spring Training games, and all 162 regular season games, on WDEA! There's just something perfect about listening to the Red Sox on the radio!

And in case you're wondering what's being loaded to head down to Florida, the Red Sox said that

The 53-foot truck will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

Who cares if it feels like 50 below zero? Baseball is almost back!