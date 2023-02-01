Red Sox Spring Training Truck Heads from Fenway Friday February 3
Friday will be the coldest temperatures in years, with temperatures falling to 10 to 15 below zero, and wind chills making the temperature feel like 50 below. It's the perfect day for the Red Sox Spring Training Truck to head to Florida and remind us that Red Sox Spring Training games on WDEA will begin on Saturday, February 25th!
We plan on broadcasting 31 Spring Training games, and all 162 regular season games, on WDEA! There's just something perfect about listening to the Red Sox on the radio!
And in case you're wondering what's being loaded to head down to Florida, the Red Sox said that
The 53-foot truck will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:
- 20,400 baseballs
- 1,100 bats
- 200 batting gloves
- 200 batting helmets
- 320 Batting Practice tops
- 160 white game jerseys
- 300 pairs of pants
- 400 t-shirts
- 400 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
Who cares if it feels like 50 below zero? Baseball is almost back!