Red Sox Split Doubleheader with Blue Jays Snapping 5 Game Losing Streak [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox split a pair of 7 inning games with the Toronto Blue Jays, losing 8-7 in game 1 before winning 3-2 in game 2 snapping a 5 game losing streak. Game 2 was a make-up from last week, when the teams didn't play on August 24th and the Blue Jays were the home team, even though the game was played at Fenway Park.

In Game 2's 3-2 victory, Yairo Munoz was 3-4 with a double, scoring a run. He has hit safely in his first 4 games with the Red Sox going 8-15 with 3 doubles, a homer and 3 runs batted in.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 1-2 extending his season best hitting streak to 7 games.

Christian Vazquez was 1-2 scoring a run, walking twice. Tzu-Wei Lin was 1-2 with a double driving in a run and Michael Chavis was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Chris Mazza started the game and went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and a run. He struck out 2 while walking a batter. Josh Taylor pitched a perfect 5th inning, picking up the win. It was his 4th consecutive scoreless appearance (4.0 innings). Matt Barnes pitched the 7th inning for his 4th save of the season.

For the Blue Jays Rowdy Tellez was 1-2 with a homer, his 7th of the season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 1-2 and Jonathan Villar was 1-3 with a run batted in.

In Game 1, won by the Blue Jays 8-7, Yairo Munoz was 3-3 for Boston, with a double and his 1st home run.

Kevin Plawecki was 2-4 with a double and Alex Verdugo was 2-4. Michael Chavis was 2-3 with a double.

Zack Godly started, going 3 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. He's now 0-4 on the season.

Travis Shaw was 3-4 with a double and homer for the Blue Jays. Randal Grichuk was 1-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Danny Jansen was 1-3 with a homer, driving in 2 runs while Rowdy Tellez was 2-4.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays play the 4th of the 5 game series Saturday night, with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.