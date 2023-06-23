Red Sox Shutout by Twins 6-0

The Boston Red Sox' bats fell asleep on Thursday afternoon, as they were only able to manage 3 hits and were shutout by the Minnesota Twins 6-0.

David Hamilton had his 1st career major league hit for the Red Sox.

Boston gave up 3 tape-measure home runs.

Justin Garza started for Boston and lasted just an inning, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He allowed 2 home runs to Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton as Boston quickly fell behind 4-0

Brandon Walter making his 1st appearance for Boston went 6.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs.

Joe Jacques retired the final batter in the 8th inning.

Joe Ryan pitched a complete game shutout for the Twins, striking out 9. He didn't walk a batter.

Boston heads to Chicago to open a 3-game series. The pregame Friday night starts at 7:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.