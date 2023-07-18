Red Sox Shut Out A’s 7-0 Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are 11-2 since June 30th, owners of the best record in baseball after shutting out the Oakland A's 7-0 on Monday night, July 17th out on the West Coast.

Chris Martin pitched the 9th, striking out the side. Bernardino struck out 2 and allowed Oakland's lone hit in his 2 innings as a starter. Boston's bats banged out 10 hits, including 5 doubles. Connor Wong led the attack, going 3-4 with a double and driving in 3 runs.

Jarren Duran started the game with a hustle-double and scored Boston's 1st run of the game.

Boston is now 1.5 games out of the last Wild Card playoff spot.

Boston and Oakland play game 2 of the 3-game series. Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 8:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 9:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.