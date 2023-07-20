Red Sox Rally Comes Up Short Fall to A’s 6-5

The Boston Red Sox concluded a disappointing road trip losing Wednesday afternoon, July 19th to the Oakland A's 6-5. Oakland took the series winning 2 out of the 3 games.

Brayen Bello had a tough start for the Red Sox, allowing 3 2-run home runs in 4.0 innings. He gave up 5 hits and 6 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2.

The Red Sox bullpen did their job, allowing just 5 hits and no runs over the final 4.0 innings. Joely Rodriguez recently reinstated from the injured list, pitched the 5th inning allowing 2 hits and striking out 1. Josh Winckowski pitched the 6th and 7 innings allowing 3 hits and striking out 4. Kenley Jansen pitched the 8th, striking out 1 and didn't allow a hit.

Boston only managed 6 hits.

Masataka Yoshida was 1-4 with his 22nd double of the season.

Rafael Devers returned to the lineup after missing the 2 previous games, but was 0-4.

Boston is off on Thursday, they return to Fenway to open a homestand that will see the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves come to Boston. The Mets play Friday -Sunday and the Braves come in for a quick 2-game series Tuesday-Wednesday. Friday's pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the games on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.