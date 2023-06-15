Red Sox Outlast 2 Hour Rain Delay to Beat Rockies 6-3

The Boston Red Sox beat the rain and the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to salvage 1 game of the 3-game series Boston scored 5 runs in the 7th inning.

Garrett Whitlock set the tone. He went 7 innings and allowed 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7, a season high and walked just 1.

Rob Refsnyder was 2-3 with a 2-run triple.

Pablo Reyes was 1-2 with a double and run batted in.

Justin Turner was 1-4 with a RBI single.

Boston is off on Thursday night, before opening a 3-game series with the Yankees on Friday night. Pregame Friday is at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game Downeast on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.