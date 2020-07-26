Red Sox Make Roster Moves Sunday Morning July 26th

The Boston Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Zack Godley to the major league roster on Sunday morning, July 26th. To make room for Godley, the club optioned right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey to its Alternate Training Site following yesterday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Godley, 30, was added to the Red Sox’ Club Player Pool on Friday. He is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA (279 ER/536.2 IP) over 128 major league appearances (81 starts) with the Diamondbacks (2015-19) and Blue Jays (2019). A 5 year major league veteran, the right-hander has made at least 25 starts in a season twice during his career, doing so with Arizona in 2017 (25) and 2018 (32). Selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th round of the 2013 June Draft, the South Carolina native made 33 appearances (nine starts) between Arizona and Toronto in 2019.

Covey, 28, made his Red Sox debut Saturday, July 25th against the Orioles, allowing 2 runs in 2.0 innings of relief. Prior to this season, he had made 63 major league appearances (45 starts), all for the Chicago White Sox from 2017-19. In his big league career, he is 6-29 with a 6.56 ERA (184 ER/252.1 IP). A California native, Covey was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round of the 2013 June Draft out of the University of San Diego.

The Boston Red Sox conclude their 3 game series on Sunday, July 26th with the Baltimore Orioles with the pregame starting at 12:35 and 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock. The Red Sox then open a 2 game home and home series with the New York Mets on Monday, from Fenway Park with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.