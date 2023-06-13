Red Sox Lose to the Rockies 4-3 in 10 Innings

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Colorado Rockies 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday, June 12th at Fenway Park. It was the 1st extra inning loss this season. They had been 3-0.

The game was delayed 89 minutes in the of the 10th inning.

James Paxton pitched well for the Red Sox to start. He went 6.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8 and walked 1. He has a 1.50 earned run average over his last 3 starts.

Justin Turner was 2-3 with a RBI double in the 6th inning, which tied the game.

Connor Wong was 2-4 with singles int the 2nd and 5th innings.

In the 10th inning Colorado scored 2 runs before the rain-delay, keyed by Nick Pivetta walking 3 batters and an error by Tristan Casas at 1st.