Red Sox Lose Sunday to Orioles 7-4 Baltimore Takes Opening Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost their 2nd consecutive game on Sunday afternoon, July 26th to the Baltimore Orioles, this time by the score of 7-4. Baltimore took the 3 game series 2-1. It was another case of the Boston starter getting hit hard.

Sunday afternoon Ryan Weber lasted only 3.2 innings, allowing 6 hits, walking 3 and giving up a pair of 2-run homers. When he left after the 2nd homer, Baltimore was up 6-1.

Colten Brewer, Marcus Walden and Matt Barnes combined to hold the Orioles scoreless for 4.1 innings, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 4. Austin Brice pitched the 9th inning allowing 1 run on 2 hits.

Kevin Pillar and Christian Vazquez each hit solo homers for Boston. Pillar was 1-3 and Vazquez was 2-4. Xander Bogaerts after being given most of Saturday off, was 1-4 driving in 2 runs. Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-3 and now has multi-hit games in all 3 of the Red Sox games this season. Rafael Devers had a double for Boston.

Alex Verdugo made a highlight reel catch in left field

Jose Iglesias was 4-5 for Baltimre with 2 doubles and a run batted in. Rio Ruiz was 1-4 with a homer, driving in 2 runs and Anthony Santander was 1-4 with a 2 run homer.

Santander also made a brilliant play in the field, robbing Xander Bogaerts of a homer near the Pesky Pole

Wade LeBlanc made his Oriole's debut, picking up the win, going 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits, 4 runs and striking out 2.

In other Red Sox news, E-Rod, Eduardo Rodriguez confirmed he had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart typically caused by a viral infection, according to Ian Browne. He has been shutdown for a week, pending another MRI. The infection was likely caused by COVID-19

After Sunday's game, the Red Sox announced that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Robert Stock off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to the club’s Alternate Training Site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

The Red Sox’ 40-man roster is at 40. Their Club Player Pool is at 60.

Stock, 30, made his major league debut in 2018 and posted a 2.50 ERA (11 ER/39.2 IP) in 32 appearances—all in relief—with San Diego. He made the Padres’ 2019 Opening Day roster but spent most of the season with Triple-A El Paso, where he averaged 13.35 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 outings. After beginning his professional career as a catcher, Stock converted to a pitcher prior to the 2012 season. He was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the 2009 June Draft out of the University of Southern California.

The Red Sox and New York Mets open a 4 game series on Monday, July 27th, with the 2 first games being played at Fenway Park, and Wednesday's and Thursday's games being played at Citi Field in New York. Monday night's game, and every game may be heard on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30.

The Orioles, 2-1 open a series in Miami against the Marlins on Monday, July 27th.