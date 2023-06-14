Red Sox Lose 2nd Straight Extra-Inning Game – Fall to Rockies 7-6 in 10 Innngs

The Boston Red Sox have played 3 straight extra-inning games for the 1st time since June 2000, and have lost 2 of them, falling to Colorado 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday, June 13th.

The game was tied at 4-4 after 9 innings, and Colorado scored 3 runs in the top of the 10th inning. Boston answered with only 2, to fall now to 33-35, 2 games under .500

Kutter Crawford started for the Red Sox and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Just Turner was 2-5 with a double and run batted in.

Justin Garza took the loss for the Red Sox, pitching the 10th inning.

Prior to the game Manager Alex Cora announced that Kike Hernandez would no longer be the starting shortstop. He leads the league in throwing errors with 14. Tristan Casas will be seeing less time at 1st base as well, as Boston attempts to improve their defense.

Boston and Colorado play the final game of the 3-game series Wednesday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m.