Red Sox Fall to Giants 4-3 in 11 Innings

The Boston Red Sox fell to the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 11 innings on Sunday, July 30th, dropping their 2nd game in a row.

The game was tied 1-1 in the 7th inning when Adam Duval hit a solo home run, his 9th of the season.

Boston then took a brief 3-1 lead when Justin Turner blasted a 2-run homer, his 17th in the 8th inning.

Both teams used all their position players in the 11 inning game.

The Red Sox, stared Brennan Bernardino as it was a 'bullpen game". He went 1.0 inning allowing 1 run, striking out 2. John Schreiber went 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out 2. Chris Murphy went 3.1 innings allowing 1 run and 4 hits. Josh Winckowski went 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. Richard Bleier pitched a scoreless, hitless 9th inning. Chris Martin pitch a scoreless, hitless 10th inning. Mauricio Llovera took the loss, in his 2nd appearance as a Red Sox. He gave up 2 hits in the 11th, without recording a out.

Boston fell a game back in the Wild Card Standings, and now trail Houston and Tampa Bay by 2.5 games for the 3rd and final Wild Card spot.

Boston heads to Seattle for a 3-game series starting Monday night. Nick Pivetta who has been so successful as a long-relief pitcher is being pressed into a starting role for tonight's game. The pregame starts at 8:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 8:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.