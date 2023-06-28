Red Sox Embarrassed by Marlins Losing 10-1

The Boston Red Sox were embarrassed by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, falling 10-1 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox allowed a season high 19 hits and tied a season high in runs allowed.

Garrett Whitlock lasted just 4.2 innings allowing 11 hits and 6 runs. He did strike out 7 batters. Joe Jacques pitched 2.1 innings and was charged with 3 runs on 5 hits, striking out 2. Justin Garza pitched the final 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out a batter.

Alex Verdugo was 2-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in Boston's lone run. He was reinstated from the Bereavement List prior to the game with the Red Sox sending Bobby Dalbec back down to Triple A Worcester.

Triston Casas was 3-4, and Kike Hernandez was 2-4.

Bryan de la Cruz and Juan Segura homered for Florida.

Boston and Florida will play game 2 of the 3 game series Wednesday night with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.