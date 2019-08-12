Red Sox Drop Game to Angels 5-4 in 10 Innings

The Boston Red Sox ended up splitting their 4 game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-4 as they received terrible starting pitching from Andrew Cashner, great middle relief and another episode of the bullpen imploding.

Cashner was just horrible. He lasted only 1.2 innings, allowing 3 hits, walked 5 and hit a batter. He gave up 3 runs.

After Cashner departed taxing an already beleaguered bullpen, Josh Taylor pitched 2.1 innings of hitless ball, striking out 5. Marcus Walden pitched a hitless 5th inning and Nathan Eovaldi pitched a scoreless 6th inning. Matt Barnes came on and allowed 1 run, a homer in 1.2 innings, for his 7th blown save. Brandon Workman pitched 1.1 innings and the Red Sox went to extra innings. But in the 10th inning Ryan Weber allowed a run, and the Red Sox ended up losing in 10 innings.

The Red Sox managed 8 hits off of 5 Angel pitchers. Christian Vazquez was 1-5 with a 2 run homer that tied the game at 3-3. He has set career highs this season in homers (18), RBIs (52), hits (100), walks (22) and games played (101).

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a double. He's tied with Xander Bogaerts for the American League lead in doubles with 39. He's 2nd in the majors with 151 hits, trailing only Whit Merrifield with 154.

Andrew Benintendi was 2-4 and is batting .386 in his last 20 games dating back to July 22nd

JD Martinez was 1-5 extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

Sam Travis was 1-1 with a run and walk and has reached safely in his last 6 games, scoring in each of those games.

The loss puts the Red Sox record at 62-58 and they are 7.5 games out of the 2nd wild card spot. They open a 3 game series against the Cleveland Indians Monday night, who are tied for Minnesota for the AL Central lead. The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10.