Red Sox Drop 3rd Straight – Fall to Mariners Monday 6-2

The Boston Red Sox lost their 3rd straight game, falling to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, July 31st, 6-2.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Jarren Duran. He walked, stole 2nd and scored on 2 errors.

It was 2-1, Seattle before the Mariners scored 4 runs in the 8th inning chasing starter Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta, making his 1st start since moving to the bullpen earlier this year went 7.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. 2 of the hits were home runs. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter.

Joe Jacques who was just up from Triple A Worcester allowed 3 hits and 3 runs in the 8th inning. He walked a batter and didn't strike anyone out.

Rafael Devers was 3-4 for the Red Sox and Connor Wong had a double.

Today is the trade deadline, so we'll keep you updated if the Red Sox make any moves.

Right now, Boston is 2.5 games out of the 3rd wild card spot, trailing both Toronto and Houston.

Boston and Seattle will play the middle game of the 3-game series Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 8:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 9:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.