Red Sox Beat Rays 7-6 in Spring Training Game [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox improved to 2-0 in Spring Training after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday, March 18th.

Bobby Dalbec crushed a 3-run homer, his 2nd of the season in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Christian Koss who came on to play 3rd base after Rafael Devers was 1-2, pounded 2 home runs, including the walk-off homer in the bottom of the 9th inning. Koss was 3-3 with 2 runs driven in.

On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi went 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, while striking out 3 in his first appearance of the season

Jackie Bradley Jr. led off and was 0-2 with a walk. Christian Arroyo played 2nd base and was 2-2. Xander Bogaerts started at short and was 0-2. Kevin Plawecki started at designated hitter and was 0-2.

The Red Sox will take on Minnesota on Saturday, March 19th with Nick Pivetta scheduled to start for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 1 p.m. and the first pitch is at 1:05. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.

The Red Sox begin the regular season on Thursday, April 7th against the New York Yankees in New York.

