Red Sox Beat Oakland A’s 4-3 for 5th Win-In-a-Row

The Boston Red Sox enter the All-Star Break on a high, having won 5 games in a row and 8 of their last 9 games, after beating the Oakland A's 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Boston owns the American League's best record since June 30th, having gone 8-1.

Masataka Yoshida led the Boston offense, going 2-4 with his 10th homer of the season. The home run gave Boston the 4-3 lead.

Adam Duvall was 1-2, with a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning and then a solo homer in the 6th inning, his 6th of the season.

Justin Turner was 1-3 with a double, and now has a 9-game hitting streak.

Taylor Scott made his 3rd career start, going 1.0 innings as Boston again turned to the bullpen for a starter. He allowed 2 hits and 1 run.

Chris Murphy followed, going 3.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and a run. He walked 4 and struck out 4, retiring 6 of the last 7 batters he faced.

Josh Winckowski came on and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and a run. He struck out 2.

Joely Rodriguez, just reinstated from the injured list pitched a scoreless, hitless 7th inning, striking out 2.

Chris Martin again pitched the 8th, setting up Kenley Jansen. Martin picked up the win, and is now 3-1, allowing 2 hits.

Kenley Jansen earned his 19th save of the season, and heads to Seattle as Boston's lone representative in the All-Star Game.

Boston is 2.0 games out of the Wild Card entering the All-Star Break.

The Red Sox are off until Friday, July 14th. They will play 3 games against the Chicago Cubs (Friday - Sunday July 14-16) and then 3 games against the Oakland A's (Monday-Wednesday July 17-19). The pregame on Friday, July 14th is at 7:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 8:05 p.m. Hear every game Downeast on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.