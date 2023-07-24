Red Sox Beat Mets Sunday Night 6-1

The Boston Red Sox scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning and beat the New York Mets Sunday night, July 23rd, 6-1 at Fenway Park, to take 2 out of the 3 games.

Connor Wong, was 3-4 with singles in the 2nd, 3rd and 8th innings. Adam Duval was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs, with singles in the 1st and 3rd innings. Triston Casas was 2-4 with a RBI single in the 3rd inning and a leadoff single in the 5th inning. He was 6-10 with a triple, 2 homers and 4 RBIs in the 3-game series. He also walked twice.

Brennan Bernadino was the starter as the Red Sox turned to their bullpen. He went 1.2 innings striking out 3 and retired 5 of the 6 batters he faced.

Chris Murphy came on and pitched 3.2 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 2, earning his 1st career win.

Josh Winckowski retired the final 2 batters in the 6tyh inning, striking them both out.

Joely Rodgriguez pitcher in the 7th inning, allowing a hit.

Joe Jacques and Chris Martin combined to pitch in the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit.

Brandon Walter pitched the 9th inning, facing 4 batters.

Boston is now 53-47 and still 2 games out of the final wild card playoff spot. The Red Sox are off on Monday. They will host the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and Wednesday for a quick 2-game series. Tuesday night's pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.