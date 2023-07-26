Red Sox Beat Braves 7-1

The Boston Red Sox overcame a 100 minute rain and lightning delay and the Braves turning a triple play in the 3rd inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night. The win moved Boston to a season-high-tying 7 games above .500 with a 54-47 record..

Boston wore their yellow City Connect uniforms and won their 8th consecutive game, wearing "The Yellow" They are 20-4 overall wearing them dating back to July 18, 2022.

Jarren Duran was 1-4 with a single and 2 stolen bases. He's 21-22 on stolen base attempts this season. Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a run batted in. Trsiton Casas was 1-4 with a single and a bases load RBI walk. Yu Chang was 1-3 with a RBI.

John Schreiber, reinstated from the 60 day Injured List prior to the game pitched the 1st inning. He loaded the bases but only allowed 1 run. It was his 1st career start.

Nick Pivetta came on and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings. He struck out 5 and walked 1, allowing 3 hits. He picked up the win, and is now 7-5 on the season, lowering his ERA to 4.11

Prior to the game Boston traded Kike Hernandez back to the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2 minor league pitchers.

Boston and Atlanta concludes their 2-game series Wednesday night. The pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.