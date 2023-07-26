Red Sox Beat Braves 7-1
The Boston Red Sox overcame a 100 minute rain and lightning delay and the Braves turning a triple play in the 3rd inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night. The win moved Boston to a season-high-tying 7 games above .500 with a 54-47 record..
Boston wore their yellow City Connect uniforms and won their 8th consecutive game, wearing "The Yellow" They are 20-4 overall wearing them dating back to July 18, 2022.
John Schreiber, reinstated from the 60 day Injured List prior to the game pitched the 1st inning. He loaded the bases but only allowed 1 run. It was his 1st career start.
Nick Pivetta came on and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings. He struck out 5 and walked 1, allowing 3 hits. He picked up the win, and is now 7-5 on the season, lowering his ERA to 4.11
Prior to the game Boston traded Kike Hernandez back to the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2 minor league pitchers.
Boston and Atlanta concludes their 2-game series Wednesday night. The pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.