Red Sox Beat Blue Jays Friday 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox started their 7 game homestand and 1st of 17 games in as many days with a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, August 7th.

Alex Verdugo was 2-3 smacking 2 homers and driving in 2 runs. Both of his homers were to left field into the Green Monster seats. He's 6-15 (.400) at home compared to 4-19 (.211) on the road. And defensively he robbed Travis Shaw of a homer in the top of the 9th.

Mitch Moreland was 1-3 driving in 3 runs. He hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-1 but walked 3 times, reaching base safely 4 times.

On the mound Ryan Weber started and allowed 5 hits and 2 runs including a lead-off homer to Cavan Biggio in the 1st inning to put the Blue Jays up 1-0. Weber struck out 3 and walked 2

Heath Hembree pitched the 4th inning, and picked up the win, he's 2-0. So far this year Hembree has retired 18 of the 20 batters he has faced.

The relief of Colten Brewer, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman combined for 5 innings of relief (1 inning each) Only Brasier allowed a run.

Tanner Roark took the loss for the Blue Jays and is now 1-1. He went 3 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 5.

Boston is now 5-8 while the Blue Jays are 4-7. The 2 teams will play Saturday night, August 8th with the pregame beginning at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock. The Red Sox will send Zack Godley to the mound while the Blue Jays will start Chase Anderson.