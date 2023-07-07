Red Sox Bat Around in 7th Inning Scoring 6 Runs and Beat Texas 10-6

The Boston Red Sox sent 12 batters to the plate in the 7th inning, scoring 6 times and beat the Texas Rangers on Thursday, 10-6 to win the series. The win was their 5th in their last 6 games.

Boston used 6 pitchers in the game. Kutter Crawford started and went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1. Joe Jacques pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits. He struck out the side but walked 1.Brandon Walter pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and striking out 1. Josh Winckowski pitched the 7th and 8th innings, holding the Rangers hitless, striking out and walking 1. He picked up the win, and is now 3-1 on the season. Justin Garza retired 1 batter in the 9th but allowed a home run to Corey Seager and was pulled. Chris Martin came on, and induced a game-ending double-play.

Connor Wong was 3-3 with a double and RBI.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double, and drove in 2 runs.

Justin Turner was 2-4 with a run batted in. He has a RBI in each of his last 6 games, the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-5 with a run batted in. He is tied with Bo Bichette from Toronto with the AL lead with 32 multi-hit games, and is batting over .500 (11-20) in his last 5 games, beginning June 30.

Christian Arroyo was 1-2 with a RBI.

Boston is now 45-43 and are still just 3.0 games out of the final Wild Card playoff game.

Boston opens a 3-game series with the Oakland A's on Friday night, before the All-Star break begins Monday. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.