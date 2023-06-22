Red Sox’ 6 Game Winning Streak Snapped – Fall to Twins 5-4 in 10 Innings

The Boston Red Sox' 6-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday night, when they fell to the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in 10 innings.

The Red Sox lost catcher Reese McGuire who will be placed on the injured list with a oblique injury. He injured himself swinging.

Boston had 10 hits in the game. Christian Arroyo who was 5-5 on Tuesday night, singled in his first at bat, for 6 consecutive hits. He ended the night 2-4.

Justin Turner hit his 11th home run of the season, a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Alex Verdugo hit his 4th triple, and was 2-5 on the night. Tristan Casas was 2-5 with a double and run batted in. Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double and run batted in.

Garrett Whitlock started on the mound for the Red Sox. He went 7.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Chris Martin pitched the 8th and Kenley Jansen the 9th. Kaleb Ort took the loss in the 10th, allowing the automatic runner to score.

Prior to the game the Red Sox place Corey Kluber on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation. The Red Sox called up David Hamilton, a speedy infielder who paid dividends last night with a stolen base, scoring the tying run at 4-4 in the 8th inning.

Boston and Minnesota will play the final game of the 4-game series on Thursday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.