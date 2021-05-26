Red Sox 3-Hit By Braves Lose 3-1 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox had chances in the 1st and 2nd inning, leaving the bases loaded but couldn't really capitalize and lost to the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday, May 25th at Fenway Park.

Boston's lone run was scored when Rafael Devers was plunked with the ball by Charlie Morton driving in a run. It was Devers' 40th run batted in of the season.

Charlie Morton was brilliant for Atlanta throwing 7.0 innings and only allowing 3 hits. He struck out 9 and walked 2.

Garrett Richards took the loss for Boston and is now 4-3. He went 5.2 innings, allowing 6 hits, 3 runs while striking out 4 and walking 4.

Kike Hernandez led off the game with a single and scored Boston's lone run.

Danny Santana tripled to lead off the 2nd inning.

Hirokazu Sawamura tossed a scoreless 7th inning after allowing 1 of 2 inherited runners to schore in the 6th inning.

Garrett Whitlock threw scoreless 8th and 9th innings, striking out 2 and allowing just 1 hit.

Former Red Sox Pablo Sandoval had 3 hits for the Braves.

https://www.mlb.com/video/marcell-ozuna-s-injury

Freddie Freeman was 2-4 with a double and Marcell Ozuna was 1-1 with a double and run batted in. Ozuna dislocated a finger while sliding headfirst into 3rd.

