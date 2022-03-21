Presque Isle Hockey Wins Spring Classic in New Hampshire

Spring brings playoff hockey

The hockey rinks from Presque Isle to New Hampshire were busy this weekend as many travel and club hockey teams competed in tournaments, with the 14U teams taking center stage. Maine Amateur Hockey Association (MEAHA) put on the tournaments hosted by local teams. The Tier IV 14U tournament was held in Presque Isle at The Forum. A team from Presque Isle youth hockey traveled to Hooksett, NH, for the Tier III 14U tournament.

Presque Isle scored 19 Goals in Pool Play

In Hooksett, pool play began on Friday afternoon with the Presque Isle team taking on Watertown Red Wings. The Wildcats skated to a 6-0 win on Friday, with 2 games ahead of them on Saturday. Presque Isle defeated North Country 3-0 in their second game of pool play, with their final game of pool play at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. In a wild game, Presque Isle defeated North Shore Coyotes by a score of 10-7.

Championship play on Sunday

Traveling to New Hampshire from northern Maine is long and can make it difficult for the athletes to recover day-after-day, but the Wildcats were up to the task on Sunday. The Wildcats took on the Watertown team once again, and won by a score of 6-0. Presque Isle made it to the championship game at 1:30 on Sunday, where they played North Shore for the title.

Presque Isle vs. North Shore

In the title game Presque Isle jumped on North Shore and made sure to put the clamps down on the Coyotes. The Wildcats built up a multi-goal lead they would not surrender. Presque Isle defeated North Shore by a score of 8-2 to win the 2022 Spring Classic in Hooksett, NH. Congratulations to another group of champions from Presque Isle Youth Hockey!