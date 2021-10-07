Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

A 21-year-old Orrington man died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Stud Mill Road.

Maine State Police were called to the crash scene at approximately 4:30 PM Wednesday. Police say they found Hunter Davies of Orrington already deceased. Davies had a friend in the vehicle with him, at the time of the crash, but that person sustained only minor injuries. The crash happened near Great Pond, which is located to the east of Milford.

The Stud Mill Road is known to be very rough and often used for ATVs and off-roading. Police told WVII-TV that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. An initial investigation suggests that Davies encountered a single-lane bridge and lost control of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

