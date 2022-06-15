Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

The fourth and final quarter of the academic school year has wrapped up for several Aroostook County school districts. Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School released their honors for the fourth quarter for students in grades 7-12.

MSAD #42 distinguishes their honors, high honors, and highest honors based on the student's grades. Congratulations to the following students:

Grade 7 Honors

Avery Birmingham

Agis Clark

Mackenzie Davis

Kohen Kinney

Abrianna McDonald

Jacob Orser

Brandon Whitman

Grade 7 High Honors

Maddilyn Atkinson

Lilly Burtt

Maxwell Couture

Jahleel Joseph

Kellen McCrum

Dylan McKeen

Rebecca O'Leary

Stevi Pierce

Rachel Rolon

Grade 7 Highest Honors

Sophia Bradstreet

Lilly Brewer

Jack Hentosh

Charlie Pierce

William Whited

Grade 8 Honors

Elana Barnes

Carson Scott

Myleigh Waugh

Destiny Wood

Grade 8 High Honors

Savannah Hallett

Abigail Howlett

Victoria McCrum

Livia Sawyer

Grade 8 Highest Honors

Harleigh Allen

Isabell Anthony

Ella Gagne

Hannah Shaw

Grade 9 Honors

Olivia Blanchard

Charly Chadbourne-Wilson

Ethan Cushman

Jamison Fulton

Isaac Gillen

Joshua Kearney

Brinleigh Kingsbury

Brycin Morrison

Steven Price

Narei Wright

Grade 9 High Honors

Lily Bell

Rebecca Bell

Taylor Burtt

Lily Clair

Cassie Codrey

Millie Couture

Riley Crawford

Molly Grant

Trace Kinney

Julia Pierce

Braden Scott

Caroline Thomas

Jonah Tweedie

Olivia York

Grade 9 Highest Honors

Keith Giberson

Chase Henderson

Grade 10 Honors

Wyatt Allen

Shane Brewer

Colby Burlock

Carson Cushman

Hayden Dumond

Cody Hayes

Jacob Hotham

Kale Kinney

Aleigha West

Grade 10 High Honors

Allisa Burtt

Emma Giberson

Caleb Howlett

Abram McCrum

Rylee Pierce

Izabel Pryor

William Sargent

Abbiegail Toby

Cierra White

Grade 10 Highest Honors

Kassidy Blackstone

Kristen Butler

Ira Fletcher

Abigail Haines

Nevaeh Shaw

Skylynn Tilley

Grade 11 Honors

Ryder Brewer

Kaitlyn Carvell

Malachai Couture

Collin Ford

McKenzie Honeycutt

Cooper Mahan

Samuel Mahan

Summer Novak

Grade 11 High Honors

Gracie Bailey

Josephine Boyce

Hailey Brewer

Kenyan Campbell

Emily Crandall

Calleigh Crawford

Mallory Kingsbury

Lane McCrum

Grade 11 Highest Honors

Nicki Deschaine

Kira Fitzherbert

Anna Kilcollins

Delaney McKeen

Frankie Pierce

Riley Prince

Ali Rowbotham

Grade 12 Honors

Kaily Coffman

Will Durost

Aaron Gagne

Frankie Kearney

Elizabeth McCrum

Mayan Pratt

Ian Roberts

Samantha Shorey

Grade 12 High Honors

Meagan Blanchard

Liberty Fulton

Daisy Grant

Chase Hentosh

Kobe Honeycutt

Colby Novak

Grade 12 Highest Honors

MacKenzie Blackstone

Olivia Blackstone

Madison Howlett