Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll
The fourth and final quarter of the academic school year has wrapped up for several Aroostook County school districts. Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School released their honors for the fourth quarter for students in grades 7-12.
MSAD #42 distinguishes their honors, high honors, and highest honors based on the student's grades. Congratulations to the following students:
Grade 7 Honors
Avery Birmingham
Agis Clark
Mackenzie Davis
Kohen Kinney
Abrianna McDonald
Jacob Orser
Brandon Whitman
Grade 7 High Honors
Maddilyn Atkinson
Lilly Burtt
Maxwell Couture
Jahleel Joseph
Kellen McCrum
Dylan McKeen
Rebecca O'Leary
Stevi Pierce
Rachel Rolon
Grade 7 Highest Honors
Sophia Bradstreet
Lilly Brewer
Jack Hentosh
Charlie Pierce
William Whited
Grade 8 Honors
Elana Barnes
Carson Scott
Myleigh Waugh
Destiny Wood
Grade 8 High Honors
Savannah Hallett
Abigail Howlett
Victoria McCrum
Livia Sawyer
Grade 8 Highest Honors
Harleigh Allen
Isabell Anthony
Ella Gagne
Hannah Shaw
Grade 9 Honors
Olivia Blanchard
Charly Chadbourne-Wilson
Ethan Cushman
Jamison Fulton
Isaac Gillen
Joshua Kearney
Brinleigh Kingsbury
Brycin Morrison
Steven Price
Narei Wright
Grade 9 High Honors
Lily Bell
Rebecca Bell
Taylor Burtt
Lily Clair
Cassie Codrey
Millie Couture
Riley Crawford
Molly Grant
Trace Kinney
Julia Pierce
Braden Scott
Caroline Thomas
Jonah Tweedie
Olivia York
Grade 9 Highest Honors
Keith Giberson
Chase Henderson
Grade 10 Honors
Wyatt Allen
Shane Brewer
Colby Burlock
Carson Cushman
Hayden Dumond
Cody Hayes
Jacob Hotham
Kale Kinney
Aleigha West
Grade 10 High Honors
Allisa Burtt
Emma Giberson
Caleb Howlett
Abram McCrum
Rylee Pierce
Izabel Pryor
William Sargent
Abbiegail Toby
Cierra White
Grade 10 Highest Honors
Kassidy Blackstone
Kristen Butler
Ira Fletcher
Abigail Haines
Nevaeh Shaw
Skylynn Tilley
Grade 11 Honors
Ryder Brewer
Kaitlyn Carvell
Malachai Couture
Collin Ford
McKenzie Honeycutt
Cooper Mahan
Samuel Mahan
Summer Novak
Grade 11 High Honors
Gracie Bailey
Josephine Boyce
Hailey Brewer
Kenyan Campbell
Emily Crandall
Calleigh Crawford
Mallory Kingsbury
Lane McCrum
Grade 11 Highest Honors
Nicki Deschaine
Kira Fitzherbert
Anna Kilcollins
Delaney McKeen
Frankie Pierce
Riley Prince
Ali Rowbotham
Grade 12 Honors
Kaily Coffman
Will Durost
Aaron Gagne
Frankie Kearney
Elizabeth McCrum
Mayan Pratt
Ian Roberts
Samantha Shorey
Grade 12 High Honors
Meagan Blanchard
Liberty Fulton
Daisy Grant
Chase Hentosh
Kobe Honeycutt
Colby Novak
Grade 12 Highest Honors
MacKenzie Blackstone
Olivia Blackstone
Madison Howlett