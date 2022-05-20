Moody & Graham Pitch Houlton Past Presque Isle; Full Recap

Wildcats and Shires Tangle in the Star-City

The Houlton Shires baseball team travelled to Presque Isle on Thursday evening to take on the Wildcats. Presque Isle came into the game with a record of 1-9, while Houlton started the day with a 5-2 record. The starting pitchers were Jackson Maynard for Presque Isle, and Collin Moody took the hill for Houlton.

Close game from start to finish

Houlton took the lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Mark Thibideau driving in Bronson Hanning and Cody Johnston. In the top of the third inning Collin Moody scored on a fielder's choice to give Houlton a 3-0 lead. A Jackson Maynard sacrifice fly scored Evan Chapman in the bottom of the third, to put Presque Isle on the board and bring the score to 3-1, in favor of the Shires.

Starting pitchers shine

Moody and Maynard both pitched with great pace and kept the offenses in check, preventing any major rallies. Houlton added two more runs in the fifth inning, one on a Silas Graham RBI hit that brought in Thaden Gentle, and Moody scored on a Nolan Hodgkin sac fly. Houlton led 5-1 through five innings of play.

Presque Isle hangs around

In the sixth inning Maynard crossed the plate for the Wildcats after an error by the Shires. Breygan Mahan lined a single up the middle to score Ben Beaulieu to cut the Houlton lead down to 5-3 going into the final inning. Silas Graham scored on a deep double by Hodgkin in the top of the seventh inning to give Houlton a 6-3 lead. Graham would come in to pitch the seventh for Houlton, and he slammed the door shut, striking out two batters.

Stats provided by GameChanger

Jackson Maynard pitched solid for 6 plus innings, striking out 6 batters. Collin Moody went 6 innings for the Shires, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 5 Wildcats’ batters. Silas Graham went 3-4 at the plate for Houlton, and Thaden Gentle was 2-4.

On Deck:

Houlton is now 6-2 and will travel to play a Saturday double-header with the Fort Kent Warriors. Presque Isle falls to 1-10 and will take on their rival, the Caribou Vikings next week.

