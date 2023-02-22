Is Maine Pretty Much the Home of Mega-Ice Cream Sundaes?

We Mainers really do love our ice cream. No matter what time of year.

It's hard to love in a place with as much cold weather as we have, and start splitting hairs about when might be the right time of year for something. How many people do you see cruising around all winter, carrying a gigantic iced coffee with them, everywhere they go. In Maine, it's almost a given.

Along those lines, we don't seem to be too picky about when we eat ice cream. In the last couple weeks, both Dairy Queen and Fielder's Choice have opened up. Gifford's and Jimmie's won't be far behind. But there's a couple specific treats that we can get any time of year around here, but you gotta be hungry.

An 18-Wheeler from Dysart's is almost a rite of passage.

When I was growing up and going to high school in Hampden, we all used to congregate at Dysart's late night, because they were open 24 hours a day at the time. So many a night, a bunch of us would show up and all split an 18-Wheeler. It's basically 18 scoops of ice cream with a variety of sauces, bananas, and whipped cream.

It's an impressive amount of frozen goodness. There's gotta be someone out there that's put away a whole one by themselves. I love the idea of sitting down and devouring on these all by myself, but I just don't think I could do it. There's another monster out there too, and there's even incentive to eat it all alone.

One of our sister stations in Portland was going on and on about how awesome 18-Wheelers are, and of course I agree wholeheartedly. But around these parts, you can't discuss the 18-Wheeler without mentioning Maine's other huge mega-sundae...

The monstrous Federal Deficit from Governor's is a serious beast.

The other most famous mega-sundae here in our area is Governor's Federal Deficit. This is an insane amount of food, in the best possible way. After having been a part of several 18-Wheelers over the years, the first time I took part in a Federal Deficit, I was blown away, hahaha. It's an absolute mountain of ice cream and toppings.

It's a combination of their Banana Split, Fudge Brownie Sundae, and Strawberry Shortcake. Then it's topped with 6(!) large sundaes. Plus they add an array of toppings like whipped cream, hot fudge, nuts, sprinkles, marshmallows... you name it, it's in there. It's a full-on kitchen sink of desserts. But oh, so good.

They can't be the only ones, right?

I found a few honorable mentions while I was doing my research. A lot of folks came to the defense of Fielder's Choice, noting that even their regular sundaes are gigantic. But I didn't see any mega sundaes like we're talking about. Also, quite a few folks mentioned the Levant Corner Store. I didn't see much about giant sundaes, but I did see their MegaShakes. I'm sold. I want one right now, hahaha.

I scoured the web looking for more of these giant mega-sundaes. And even though I couldn't find any, there have to be more out there. If I've missed one, which I likely have, please set me straight on where to find them. I'd appreciate any excuse to spend my spare time this summer, out on the road, trying giant sundaes. Please?

