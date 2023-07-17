Masataka Yoshida Blasts Grand Slam, Drives in 6 Runs and Red Sox Beat Cubs 11-5

The Boston Red Sox blasted 3 home runs on Sunday afternoon, July 16th, led by Masataka Yoshida's grand slam, and Boston beat the Chicago Cubs 11-5 at Wrigley.

Rafael Devers put Boston on the scoreboard in the 1st inning, with a solo home run in the 1st inning. It was his 23rd homer of the season. Devers ended 2-4.

Connor Wong was 2-4, hitting his 18th double of the season.

Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox 6.0 innings of 1-hit baseball. He struck out 9 and walked 4.

Joe Jacques pitched a hitless 7th inning.

Jake Faria making his 1st appearance for the Red Sox allowed 5 runs and 3 hits, striking out 3 in 2 innings. He walked 4 batters.

The win moved Alex Cora to the 8th most winningest manager for the Red Sox, passing Don Zimmer on the list. Cora now has 412 wins. Zimmer had 411 wins. Up next is Jimy Williams with 414 wins.

Boston travels to Oakland for a 3-game series with the Oakland A's. Monday night's pregame begins at 8:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 9:40 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.