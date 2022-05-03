Marino No-Hits Vikings; Houlton Softball/Baseball Sweep Caribou

Caribou teams travel to Houlton on Monday

The Houlton Shiretowners played host to the Caribou Vikings on Monday afternoon in Aroostook County baseball and softball action. In the softball game, Houlton came into the game with a 1-0 record while Caribou was looking to pick up their first win of the season, coming in with a record of 0-4.

Maddie Marino via Houlton Shires Athletics Maddie Marino via Houlton Shires Athletics loading...

Maddie Marino-no-hitter

Maddie Marino of the Houlton Shires was the story of the day as she took the mound for the Shires. Marino led the Shires to a 19-1 victory and in the win, she threw a no-hitter! Maddie Marino navigated the Vikings offense through 5 innings, and the Shires are now 2-0 on the young season, while the Vikings fall to 0-5.

The boys' turn

In the baseball game, Houlton jumped on Caribou early scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Silas Graham and Brock Thompson drove in the first inning runs for the Shires. Houlton would add 2 more runs in the third inning, and 3 runs in the fourth inning. Graham had two runs batted in and scored two runs. Thadon Gentle had two hits and two runs scored, and Garrett Harvey scored two times for the Shires. For Caribou, Bryce St. Pierre had a hit and drove in a run and Bryce Dillion recorded 6 strikeouts as the starting pitcher. Houlton won by a final score of 8-2.



Moody & Graham combine on the win

Collin Moody was the starting pitcher for Houlton and was credited with the win after pitching 3 innings allowing 2 unearned runs on 3 hits. Silas Graham pitched 4 innings of relief, giving up one hit and striking out 8 Vikings’ batters.

On Deck:

The next games for the Caribou baseball and softball teams are this weekend, when they travel to play Foxcroft Academy. Houlton baseball and softball teams are now both 2-0, and will next play Mattanawcook Academy.

MDI-Caribou Baseball Doubleheader The MDI Trojans and Caribou Vikings opened the 2022 regular season with a doubleheader in Bar Harbor on Saturday, April 23rd