Mapleton’s Collins Wins National Elks Soccer Shoot Championship

National Champion from Aroostook County

A girl from Mapleton can now call herself a National Champion after winning the Elks Soccer Shoot competition. Similar to the Elks Hoop Shoot for basketball, the Soccer Shoot competition first started in 1999 with competitors from across the U.S. participating at the local, district, state, and regional level before the national competition.

Congratulations, Emily Collins!

Emily Collins of Mapleton won the National Elks Soccer Shoot U-12 Girls' Division (10-11 years old). Collins’ 50-point total was one point better than the runner-up, making her the top soccer marksmen in the United States. She was declared the winner and recognized for the accomplishment at a recent Maine Elks Association State Convention in Auburn.

Emily Collins of Mapleton Emily Collins of Mapleton loading...

How Emily got to the National Competition

The young soccer star competed against tens of thousands of girls in her division, going head-to-head with her competition all the way to the finals. In the grid-goal contest that Collins competed in, a full-size soccer goal is used. Points are scored based on which area of the grid the ball entered the goal. Points range from one point each at the bottom to five points each in the top corners of the goal. The highest cumulative scores in each contest are declared the winner.

Remember the name, you'll be hearing more of it in the future.

Emily will continue to develop and perfect her skills as she works her way towards high school, she currently plays on the Presque Isle Middle School soccer team. She is the daughter of Darren and Michelle Collins of Mapleton.

MDI - Washington Academy Tennis The MDI Trojans host the Washington Academy Raiders on Monday, May 2nd