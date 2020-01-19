Man Dies in Head-On Crash on Route 2

CANAAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff's department says a 34-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in the town of Canaan.

The Somerset County sheriff's department says the crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday when a west-bound pickup truck being driven by Adam Durant, of Levant, crossed the center into the path of an eastbound pulp truck.

Durant was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pulp truck and a passenger in Durant's vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it appears that driver fatigue on behalf of Durant contributed to the cause of the crash.