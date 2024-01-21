Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

A 34-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking and possession after large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, meth and weapons were seized in Clinton.

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession

Matthew Raymond from Clinton was taken into custody after a months-long investigation into illegal narcotic activity.

Drug Operation Detected

The Clinton Police Department said the illegal drug operation was discovered when the Maine Warden Service executed a warrant on December 4 at Raymond’s Battle Ridge Road residence for an unrelated hunting incident.

Search Warrant

Officers Joshua Chouinard secured the home while Sergeant Roger Smith got a search warrant.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized

Police seized 105.8 grams of cocaine, 544.4 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of methamphetamine and other amphetamines, a firearm, dangerous knives and suspected drug proceeds.

Suspect Escaped and Evaded Capture

“Following the search, law enforcement agencies sought to locate Matthew Raymond for several weeks. In early January, the Maine Warden Service attempted to arrest Raymond at his residence, but he managed to escape out the back door and evade capture,” said Clinton Police.

Surveillance at Residence

A Warden located Raymond as a passenger in a vehicle on January 6 as officers did surveillance outside his residence. He was stopped at the corner of River Road and Wyman Road in Benton.

Suspect was “Uncooperative and Resistive” during Arrest

“Initially uncooperative and resistive, Raymond eventually calmed down and was taken into custody without further incident. Additional cocaine was found in his possession. The operator of the vehicle was not charged and was released at the scene,” said Clinton PD.

Multiple Charges

Raymond was apprehended with a warrant related to Illegal hunting. He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail where he was charged with Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Possession of Firearms by a Prohibited Person, Two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.

