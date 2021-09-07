Maine State Police Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle, Clinton, Maine

The Maine State Police arrested a 46-year-old Wales, Maine man driving a stolen vehicle after he failed to stop for Troopers and lead them on a pursuit in central Maine Monday afternoon.

The black 2016 Chevy Camaro was being pulled over on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield around 12:15 p.m. for driving aggressively, speeding and having false attachment of registration plates, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Kirk Grover did not stop and lead police on a pursuit to exit 168 in Clinton, Maine. Grover left I-95 and went off the roadway. Troopers tried to end the pursuit there, but he continued to flee after regaining control of the, said Moss.

Grover drove to the intersection of Hinkley Road and Canaan Road where he stopped and was apprehended.

Police found several arrest warrants for Grover including Theft by Unauthorized Taking, Theft by Deception, Violation of Bail and Home Repair Fraud. He also had a suspended driver’s license and was out on conditions of bail.

The Maine State Police determined the Chevy Camaro was stolen two weeks ago from a car dealership in Auburn, Maine. Moss said Grover took the car out for a test drive and did not return. He spray painted the vehicle black. It was originally factory red.

A 32-year-old passenger named Victoria Stockwell from Lewiston, Maine was not injured in the incident.

Grover was taken to the Somerset County Jail. He is charged with criminal speed, driving to endanger, eluding, operating on a suspended license, attaching false plates, and violations of conditions of release.

Assisting the Maine State Police was the Fairfield Police Department and Clinton Police Department.

